Aashram: Will Pammi ever be able to get out?

Pammi is a headstrong, goal-oriented young girl who isn't afraid to dream big despite the limitations imposed by society. She is undaunted by the system and constantly challenges stereotypes with the belief that honesty and sincerity will always win.

Circumstances see her losing all faith and hope which is when Kashipur wale Baba Nirala enters her life like a 'Maseeha'. Pammi is immediately drawn into his devotion. Inspite of facing objection from her family she decides to become a Sadhvi and eventually succeeds in getting Baba's permission to stay in Ashram.

Will she ever be able to get out?

Check out the promo here:

Based in the fictional city of Kashipur, the web series revolves around an empire created by a self-proclaimed Godman, Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala. The show's leading man, Bobby Deol in this edgy aavatar of a messiah is absolutely thrilling and the plot revolves around the undying loyalty he commands and the unwavering blind faith followers have in him and his Aashram.

'Aashram' also features Bobby Deol, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Anupriya Goenka, and Darshan Kumaar among others. The show is streaming on MX Player.

Binge-watch all episodes of Aashram for FREE, only on MX Player

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news