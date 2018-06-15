Aayush Sharma: Grateful to work with best in first film

The film's teaser, which released on June 13, begins with Salman introducing the storyline, narrating the colourful love story

Aayush Sharma

Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma has thanked the superstar for being a part of Loveratri and says that he is grateful to work with the best in his debut film. Aayush on Thursday tweeted: "So grateful that I could work with the best in my first film! Thank you Salman Khan for being an important part of 'Loveratri'."

So grateful that I could work with the best in my first film! Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan for being an important part of #Loveratri https://t.co/huPdfLn2lb — Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) June 14, 2018

The film's teaser, which released on June 13, begins with Salman introducing the storyline, narrating the colourful love story. Directed by debutant director Abhiraj Minawala, written by Naren Bhatt and produced by Salman Khan Films, Loveratri also stars Warina Hussain. It will release on October 5.

