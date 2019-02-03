Aayush Sharma learning Marathi for Hindi remake of hit Marathi film

Feb 03, 2019, 08:22 IST | IANS

Aayush Sharma, of Loveyatri fame, will be part of Rajkumar Santoshi's next project, a remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern

Aayush Sharma is learning Marathi for his role in the Hindi remake of the critically-acclaimed Marathi hit Mulshi Pattern. Mulshi Pattern revolves around farmers taking to a life of crime to escape poverty. Aayush is learning Marathi to get the kind of fluency that his character demands.

"I am watching quite a few videos and also trying to read books in the same language as I want to keep it very real," Aayush said in a statement. He added, "It is a beautiful language and I always wanted to learn Marathi. Even my staff members fluently speak the language and I am trying learn from them too," he added.

Mulshi Pattern's cast comprised Sunil Abhyankar, National award-winning actor Om Bhutkar, Mohan Joshi, and others. The film delves deep into the flaws of the system that turns a farmer into a criminal and a social outcast.

Aayush Sharma was last seen in Loveyatri, a romantic comedy, also starring Warina Hussain. He is married to Arpita Khan, Salman Khan's sister. 

