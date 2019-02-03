Aayush Sharma learning Marathi for Hindi remake of hit Marathi film

bollywood

Aayush Sharma, of Loveyatri fame, will be part of Rajkumar Santoshi's next project, a remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern

Aayush Sharma

Aayush Sharma is learning Marathi for his role in the Hindi remake of the critically-acclaimed Marathi hit Mulshi Pattern. Mulshi Pattern revolves around farmers taking to a life of crime to escape poverty. Aayush is learning Marathi to get the kind of fluency that his character demands.

"I am watching quite a few videos and also trying to read books in the same language as I want to keep it very real," Aayush said in a statement. He added, "It is a beautiful language and I always wanted to learn Marathi. Even my staff members fluently speak the language and I am trying learn from them too," he added.

Mulshi Pattern's cast comprised Sunil Abhyankar, National award-winning actor Om Bhutkar, Mohan Joshi, and others. The film delves deep into the flaws of the system that turns a farmer into a criminal and a social outcast.

Aayush Sharma was last seen in Loveyatri, a romantic comedy, also starring Warina Hussain. He is married to Arpita Khan, Salman Khan's sister.

Also read: Aayush Sharma roped in for Rajkumar Santoshi's next!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever