Aayush Sharma roped in for Rajkumar Santoshi's next!

Aayush Sharma, who made his debut with LoveYatri in 2018, is set to spring a huge surprise the audience with his next offering. It's learnt that the Gen-X actor has bagged a plum project being helmed by the veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, which is said to be a romantic saga.

A source says, "The filmmaker had approached Aayush for a movie sometime back. Once the script was finalised, the latter was given a narration, following which he gave his nod to the project." An official announcement will be made soon. The source adds, "It's a love story with elements of comedy and action."

Aayush is expected to start work on the same after he finishes his second project, the Hindi remake of the 2018 Marathi movie Mulshi Pattern.

"He will be seen sporting a new look for his second film and has been on a red meat diet since he has to gain around 16 kilos for the part. Aayush has already put on over 10 kilos and is working out. He is also learning Marathi as the story is set in rural Maharashtra," the source adds.

