Aayush Sharma: I will be a fool if I don't take Salman Khan's advice

Aayush Sharma who made his Hindi film debut with Loveyatri, has said he would be a fool if he does not take guidance from his brother-in-law Salman Khan while choosing a film

Actor Aayush Sharma, who made his Hindi film debut with Loveyatri, has said he would be a fool if he does not take guidance from his brother-in-law Salman Khan while choosing a film. Aayush Sharma was interacting with media when he celebrated his birthday on Friday in Mumbai. Salman Khan launched Aayush Sharma in Loveyatri under his home production Salman Khan Films.

when asked whether he will be taking career guidance from Salman Khan in future as well, he said, "He is like a father figure to me. Having his presence in my birthday celebration is always very special. As far as taking guidance from him is concerned, I will be a fool if I don't take his guidance."

Sharing his feelings about celebrating his birthday with media and his future course of action, Aayush said, "I will start listening to narration of scripts. I am meeting people to decide my future project. Very soon I will announce my project."

About the biggest gift that he received on his birthday, he said, "My life's biggest gift is my son Ahil. Every year, he makes me realize that his is the biggest and most important gift that god has given me". Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussian starrer Loveyatri received mixed reviews from critics and audience.

