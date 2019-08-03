Aayush Sharma on Isabelle Kaif: We're discovering each other now

bollywood

Aayush Sharma on collaborating with Isabelle Kaif in Army based film, Kwatha.

Aayush Sharma and Isabelle Kaif

Tattle around who would feature alongside Aayush Sharma can finally be put to rest as Katrina Kaif's sister has jumped aboard Kwatha. Isabelle will star in the film alongside Sharma, who slips into the part of an Army officer. The film takes a leaf out of history books to trace the unrest at the India-Burma border.

A storyline that innately drew him in was reason behind his decision to greenlight the movie, he says. "When I heard it, I instantly connected to the story. The film is inspired by true events, and I was surprised that something like this had happened, and that most of us are unaware about it. The film has a different take on stories revolving around the Indian Army." Asserting that his rugged avatar as an officer will be far distanced from the lover boy he played in his debut film, LoveYatri (2018), Sharma adds, "I am trying to transform my body to look like an officer. Also, I will train with soldiers at base camps. I want to get the mannerism on point."

Referring to Isabelle as skilled and creative, Sharma says acting and music make up a major part of their conversations. "Ever since she joined the project, she has been working on her character. She is hard working and dedicated. Isabelle and Arpita [Khan, wife] know each other, so, I have obviously heard so much about her. We are currently discovering each other as actors."

That he has interacted with her at social events implies that there is a level of comfort that has developed between them; one that is likely to enhance their act, on screen. "Scenes turn out well if the actors are comfortable with one another. We will start shooting from September. Till then, we are occupied with workshops."

Isabelle adds, "Aayush and I had a great time shooting for the announcement, and are looking forward to discovering our characters."

