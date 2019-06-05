Aayush Sharma to play an Army Officer in his next titled Kwatha!

bollywood

Aayush Sharma made his debut with Love Yatri (2018). The film, produced by Salman Khan, also marked the debut of actress Warina Hussain

Aayush Sharma, who made his acting debut with Love Yatrim which released last year, has been recently signed on for an inspirational action drama titled Kwatha. Produced by Sunil Jain and Aditya Joshi of Cult Entertainment and directed by Karan Lalit Butani, Kwatha will see Aayush play an Army officer with a twist!

Giving some more details about this film, a source informs, "It's an action drama pumped with a lot of emotions, where the young actor will be playing Army Major. Aayush will be seen in a completely new look again and has already started working on his body that looks like an Army officer for which he will gain a muscular look. Kwatha is inspired by true events and will show how a few incidents change his character's opinion and perspective on certain things."

When Aayush Sharma was asked about this project, he said, "It's a huge honour to play an Army Officer. I'm really looking forward to start shooting for the film."

"This is a passion project for Aayush. The plan is to begin shooting for Kwatha around September this year. The film will release in 2020," the source adds.

On the other hand, Aayush Sharma is learning Marathi for his role in the Hindi remake of the critically-acclaimed Marathi hit Mulshi Pattern. Mulshi Pattern revolves around farmers taking to a life of crime to escape poverty. Aayush is learning Marathi to get the kind of fluency that his character demands.

"I am watching quite a few videos and also trying to read books in the same language as I want to keep it very real," Aayush said in a statement. He added, "It is a beautiful language and I always wanted to learn Marathi. Even my staff members fluently speak the language and I am trying learn from them too," he added.

Mulshi Pattern's cast comprised Sunil Abhyankar, National award-winning actor Om Bhutkar, Mohan Joshi, and others. The film delves deep into the flaws of the system that turns a farmer into a criminal and a social outcast.

