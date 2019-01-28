Aayush Sharma hires Tiger Shroff's fitness trainer Vikram Swain

bollywood

Aayush Sharma is working on his physique's tranformation for his upcoming project. To get better results, Aayush has hired fitness freak Tiger Shroff's fitness trainer, Vikram Swain

Aayush Sharma. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/aaysharma.

After Loveyatri, Aayush Sharma has started working on his next offering. The Gen-X star's new beefed-up and rugged look has got everyone wondering about his sudden transformation. It's learnt that the actor, who gained up to approximately 10-12 kgs for his role in his next project, is being appreciated for his striking good look by the audience and fans.

Interestingly, sources suggest that the actor has roped in Tiger Shroff's fitness trainer Vikram Swain to supervise his physical transformation.

View this post on Instagram Kaam se pehle thoda aaram bhi zaruri hai dost.âÂÂðÂÂ» A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) onJan 21, 2019 at 3:58am PST

Talking about it, a source revealed, "Aayush is being trained by Vikram Swain for his next two projects. The actor currently is going through extensive training and workout along with a strict diet plan. He is spending 2-3 hours daily in the gym for the last couple of months and follows a high-protein and high-carbs diet."

"The training mostly consists of traditional bodybuilding including squats, presses, dead lifts, etc. The idea is to improve the actor's mobility and he has aslo indulged in a lot of bear crawls, pull-ups, and other bodyweight movements. Aayush is not taking any kind of artificial supplements and he is on red meat diet," the source added.

On the professional front, he will be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi's romantic saga and will also star in the Hindi remake of the 2018 Marathi movie Mulshi Pattern.

Also Read: Aayush Sharma: I will be a fool if I don't take Salman Khan's advice

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates