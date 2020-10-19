AB de Villiers clicks stunning photo of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in swimming pool!

Virat Kohli, the captain of the IPL 2020 franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, recently shared a photo of him and wife Anushka Sharma relaxing in a swimming pool enjoying the sunset in Dubai. The picture looks absolutely stunning which shows the couple looking romantically at each other which overlooks a breathtaking sunset as its backdrop! However, the icing on the cake for this picture is the one who clicked it - and it is none other than Virat Kohli's buddy and RCB superstar AB de Villiers!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Oct 18, 2020 at 7:50am PDT

Yes, the internet has been going gaga over ABD's stunning capture of Kohli and Anushka. It only goes to show that de Villiers is a man of many talents and is not afraid to showcase them all.

Earlier on Saturday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets, thanks to an unbeaten 22-ball 55 runs scored by AB de Villiers at the Dubai International Stadium. The 36-year-old South African superstar batsman swung the odds in Royal Challengers Bangalore's favour when he started the 19th over bowled by Jaydev Unadkat with three consecutive sixes.

AB de Villiers has currently scored 285 runs from 9 matches at an average of 57 with four fifties under his belt and is 12th in the list of IPL 2020 leading run-scorers. Meanwhile, his skipper Virat Kohli has scored 347 runs with an average of 57.83 with 2 fifties and is currently ranked 5th on the same list.

