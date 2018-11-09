Abandoned newborn covered in ant bites found in bush in Jhakhand

national

Over 24 persons, mostly women, have expressed their willingness to adopt the baby

Representational picture

A newborn with scores of ants crawling on the body was recovered from a bush in Pakur district on Thursday morning, police said. A villager, who was on her way to a nearby river in the morning at Rasitola under Littipara police station of the district, heard a baby's cries."

When she looked around, she found the baby lying inside a bush with ants all over the body. She rushed the infant to a nearby Community Health Centre with the help of locals. The In-charge of the Health Centre, Arvind Kushal Ekka said all post-birth vaccinations have been administered and the baby was kept in the incubator.

Ekka said the concerned police station as well as the officials of the local Childline project have been informed. A large number of people turned up at the health centre to catch a glimpse of the baby. Ekka said that over 24 persons, mostly women, have expressed their willingness to adopt the baby. Meanwhile, police are trying to identify the mother who abandoned the baby.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever