Abbott, Momspresso to help parents raise children grow to their full potential

The Growth Right initiative recognises that a child's growth journey is an emotional one, and it can be tough for parents

Recognizing the continual concerns parents have when it comes to the growth of their children, Abbott in partnership with Momspresso has launched Grow Right - a new initiative in India focused on supporting parents and helping children grow to their full potential.

The Survey conducted by revealed Momspresso - leading parenting content platform, a staggering nine out of 10 toddler moms across India have concerns about raising their child. While more than 60 percent of mothers cited nutritional intake and physical growth as their top concerns, more than 50 percent of mothers are also expressing their concerns over mental growth and social skills development of their toddlers.

Addressing parental concerns around their toddler's growth, the Grow Right Charter defines Right Growth as a combination of physical, cognitive and mental progress that should be observed carefully and holistically during the foundational years of childhood. While science offers solutions and rational routes to growth, the Charter guidelines recognise that a child's growth journey is an emotional one, and it can be tough for parents.

The Grow Right guild is comprised of experts in childcare pediatrics, nutrition and behavioural science including noted pediatrician Dr. Samir Dalwai, renowned nutritionists Dr. Eileen Canday and Dr. Dharini Krishnan, and child specialist Dr. Mukesh Sanklecha.

"By bringing together this guild of experts, we aim to connect parents and caregivers to a multidisciplinary group who can support them in their goals to provide healthy growth for their children. We recognize that ensuring the health and growth of the next generation is truly a challenge that healthcare professionals, parents, and caregivers must come together to address," said Vikash Prasad, Managing Director and General Manager at Abbott's nutrition business in India while unveiling of the Grow Right initiative on Tuesday.

Speaking on the importance of right nurture, pediatrician Dr. Dalwai said, "Children often tend to face psychological difficulties including behavioral problems. During their foundational years, children may face behavioural problems, which may be overlooked due to a general lack of awareness on identifying and tackling issues. "If unaddressed, this can have a negative effect on the overall growth and long term feeding habits of children. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work closely with my esteemed colleagues to help ease parents’ anxieties about providing the right nurture and care as their child grows," he added.

Grow Right Charter Guidelines:

Right Nutrition guidelines will help parents better manage mealtimes and ensure a complete and balanced diet for their toddlers.

Right Play addresses the growing concern among parents about unchecked screen-time and inadequate playtime by defining appropriate ways to creatively engage with toddlers.

Right, Nurture guidelines are designed to assist in evolving behavioral trends in response to increasingly dynamic influences a toddler faces in today's digitized world.

Right Impact guidelines will help toddler parents identify and manage red flags in key growth and development markers.

