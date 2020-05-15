Abdullah Asim is making lemonade out of lemons at the right time

You must have heard that when life gives you lemons, make lemonade out of them. The underlying idea of this famous notion is that you will have troubles in life. That is a must! The majority fall for the trap of despair whenever life hits them hard. But it does not have to be that way.

We are always inspired by success stories of great people but have we ever tried to understand what is the most common thing among them all?

Abdullah Asim - a Young Pakistani Entreprenuer

In this article, we’ll be exploring the success story of a notable Pakistani young entrepreneur, Abdullah Asim. He is one of the best social media marketers out there in the field. The name behind Iqrar ul Hassan, Mehwish Hayat, Veena Malik, and many more.

With a zero rupees investment, he was able to build a fortune & gain prominence throughout the country.

Here's how it all started.

Zero to Hero - seems interesting.

Life was not that pleasing as he was born in a middle-class yet well-respected family. And nothing interesting happened until he stepped into his 8th grade. That was when he earned his first internet money by Facebook.

This was when things started to change for our boy. His interest in social media was boosting and he kept learning the process to emerge into a better version of himself. In the beginning, the money was not constant. there was no surety that he would earn even a 30k every month.

Constant money - Cherished factor in job-inclined societies

Many won’t run a business only because there is no surety that they would earn consistent amounts of money. Therefore the majority prefer jobs instead.

And the road to conventional jobs was getting a master’s degree to be labeled “Saulwhin-Pass”.

Two options - He had to choose one between conventional jobs (graduate in Botany or Zoology maybe) or become an entrepreneur (quit all the studies & close the doors of conventional jobs forever).

The decision was hard. On one side, there were sparkling promises of having a 25k directly in his bank account doing what he did not like. On the other side of the canal, the tough beginning eventually leading to a bright career of what he loved.

What did he do?

You’ve guessed it right. If he would have opted for the first option, you were not reading his story published here. No one reads the stories of graduates holding a traditional govt office.

Rather he went for the second option, pursuing his dreams boldly and doing what he loved the most - social media marketing. And today you are reading about him.

Lemons = Lemonade

The lemons in Abdullah’s case were lack of resources, weak support from the family, internet connection issues, and continuous taunts by some naysayers. But he was able to turn these lemons together and squeezed the lemonade of success outta them.

What are the lemons (problems) in your case? What is the lemonade (goals) you want to make? The comment box is open!

You can connect with him on Facebook and Twitter.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever