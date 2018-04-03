Abhay Deol: Burnt bridges due to my outspoken nature

Returning to the big screen after two years, Abhay Deol says his undiplomatic stance has cost him friends and work in the industry



His choice of films is a clear indication that Abhay Deol is not your cookie-cutter Hindi film hero. As he returns to the big screen two years after Happy Bhag Jayegi (2016) with the horror comedy Nanu Ki Jaanu, the actor says he doesn't feel the pressure to play by the industry's rules. Not surprising then that he hasn't featured in a masala potboiler in his 13-year-long career or been a part of the rat race. "I am not the industry norm anyway," he reasons.

Abhay Deol sparked a nationwide outrage last year when he slammed Bollywood stars for endorsing skin lightening creams in a country that is unfortunately obsessed with fair skin. Often in the spotlight for his outspoken nature, the actor says it's the only way he knows to be. "I am not doing it because I want to be cool. I don't even like attention. I am trying to be true to the work that I want to do and be allowed to make the choices that I want to make. To get there, we have to take stands. There's a risk of being judged, but that's a price I am ready to pay."

He is quick to admit that his call-a-spade-a-spade attitude has adversely affected him. "It does burn bridges. There have to be consequences to actions, and there has been to mine. There has been backlash, but I don't hang around it enough to experience it."

Juggling his Tamil debut Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai and the international production The Field, Deol says his projects may be unconventional but they essentially push the envelope.

He says, "At the risk of sounding arrogant, I have a sense of script and that's my biggest strength."

