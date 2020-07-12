Abhay Deol: Nepotism is prevalent everywhere, it's just the tip of the iceberg
Abhay Deol took to his Instagram account to share a long post about how he made his own path and made only one film with his family, his debut, Socha Na Tha. He wrote the post by sharing an image of himself and his uncle and actor Dharmendra.
The debate around Nepotism is here to stay, it seems. Abhay Deol has now taken to his Instagram account and written a long post about how this practice is prevalent everywhere, how he has made only one film with his family, his debut in 2005, Socha Na Tha, and how Nepotism is nothing but just the tip of the iceberg.
He not only shared this long post but also shared his image bifurcated with his uncle and legendary actor, Dharmendra's. Read the post right here:
My uncle, whom I affectionately call dad, was an outsider who made it big in the film industry. I'm glad there is an active debate on the practices behind the scenes. Nepotism is just the tip of the iceberg. I've only ever made one film with my family, my 1st, and I'm grateful to be blessed and have that privilege. I've gone that extra mile in my career to make my own path, something that dad always encouraged. For me he was the inspiration. Nepotism is prevalent everywhere in our culture, be it in politics, business, or film. I was well aware of it and it pushed me to take chances with new directors and producers throughout my career. That is how I was able to make movies that were considered "out of the box." I'm glad some of those artists and films went on to have tremendous success. While it plays a part in every country, nepotism has taken on another dimension here in India. I suspect caste plays a major role in it being more pronounced here than in other parts of the world. After all, it is "jati" that dictates that a son carry on the work of his father, while the daughter is expected to marry and be a housewife. If we are serious about making changes for the better, then focusing on only one aspect, one industry, while ignoring the many others, will be incomplete and possibly counter productive. We need a cultural evolution. After all, where do our filmmakers, politicians and businessmen come from? They are people just like everyone. They grow up within the same system as everybody else. They are a reflection of their culture. Talent everywhere deserves a chance to shine in his or her medium. As we have learnt over the past few weeks, there are several ways in which an artist is either uplifted to success, or beaten down to failure. I'm glad more actors are coming out today and speaking of their experiences. I've been vocal about mine for years now, but as a lone voice I could only do so much. It's easy to smear one artist for speaking out, and I have been at the receiving end from time to time. But as a group, a collective, that becomes difficult. Maybe now is our watershed moment. #change #equalopportunity #nepotism #caste #jati #nuance #dialogue
After reading the post, Esha Gupta wrote- Absolutely. Singer Sona Mohapatra commented- "You are such a relief. Not only for this empathetic and reflective response but also for your large heart full of love." (sic) This was followed by a hugging emoji.
Deol made his debut with Imtiaz Ali in 2005's Socha Na Tha and then went on to do some fine films like Manorma: Six Feet Under, Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, Dev D, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Shanghai. He has also been a part of films like Raanjhanaa, One By Two, and had a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma's Zero.
