Abhay Deol: Nepotism is prevalent everywhere, it's just the tip of the iceberg

The debate around Nepotism is here to stay, it seems. Abhay Deol has now taken to his Instagram account and written a long post about how this practice is prevalent everywhere, how he has made only one film with his family, his debut in 2005, Socha Na Tha, and how Nepotism is nothing but just the tip of the iceberg.

He not only shared this long post but also shared his image bifurcated with his uncle and legendary actor, Dharmendra's. Read the post right here:

After reading the post, Esha Gupta wrote- Absolutely. Singer Sona Mohapatra commented- "You are such a relief. Not only for this empathetic and reflective response but also for your large heart full of love." (sic) This was followed by a hugging emoji.

Deol made his debut with Imtiaz Ali in 2005's Socha Na Tha and then went on to do some fine films like Manorma: Six Feet Under, Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, Dev D, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Shanghai. He has also been a part of films like Raanjhanaa, One By Two, and had a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma's Zero.

