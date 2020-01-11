Abhilash Chaudhary: Got Savdhaan India due to Salman Khan's Dabangg 3

Actor Abhilash Chaudhary, who played a cop in Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3, says the film helped him in getting the role of a police officer in the TV series Savdhaan India.

"I played a cop in Dabangg 3 after which I got a role in the television show Savdhaan India. I feel blessed that I could learn from Salman sir about how-to essay the role of a perfect cop," said the actor, who plays Sub Inspector Hassan Naqvi in Savdhaan India that is aired on Star Bharat.

The crime-based show is inspired by real-life stories in India. Abhilash will feature in every story as a cop sorting out issues. He has posted many photos of his in uniform. Netizens found him superb and hero in those snaps. Take a look:

Abhilash has also acted in Bollywood movies like The Zoya Factor, Paltan, and Commando 3.

