Abhinav Kohli speaks up about wife Shweta Tiwari, says, 'I feel cheated'

Qayamat Ki Raat actor Abhinav Kohli and his wife Shweta Tiwari's relationship has been in the news for quite some time. Kohli, however, has now spoken to Times of India about his wife, his son Reyaansh, and why he feels cheated. He said, "I am only talking now because I feel cheated. From September last year to May 2020, Shweta has been in touch with me and I have been taking care of her and my baby's requirements."

He added, "I was always there. Whenever she needed me be it 2 am or 4 am I was there because I wanted to stay with my baby, but now she is not letting me meet him. She has treated me like a servant. I just want someone from Human Rights or any NGO to come forward and help me reunite with my baby. It has been more than a month and 15 days that I have not met or seen him, please someone help me."

He also went on to talk about the reason why he was silent for all this while. He stated, "All this while I kept quiet thinking that her behaviour is good to me, so it is better for our child because he is getting the love of both his parents. On May 14, while I was talking to Reyaansh, he said, 'I'm missing my father.' I told Shweta you haven't even filed for divorce and you are teaching him such stuff so that you can take him away from me."

The actor also revealed that the last time he met his son was on May 15, but now he's not able to meet him again. "On May 15, you allow me to meet the child and suddenly you are talking about coronavirus. For two months I myself didn't try to meet our son for his safety since I was stepping out frequently to buy groceries or other stuff," Kohli said.

Kohli also said how he was in touch with Tiwari and took care of Reyaansh during the shooting of her show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. He stated, "She has been in touch with me. From morning to night, I have taken care of Reyaansh as she would go for her shoot. She would be in touch with me through phone and texts. The baby would be with me from 11 am in the morning till late night as she came late at night or would go for a party after shoot. Throughout Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and even during the shoot of her web series, I have taken care of the baby."

Tiwari is yet to comment on the matter.

