Abhinav Shukla on marrying Rubina Dilaik: I couldn't have been happier

Actor Abhinav Shukla is in seventh heaven right now after marrying the love of his life, actor Rubina Dilaik. The couple got hitched this Thursday (21st June 2018) and Abhinav says that he had an amazing time at the ceremonies.

How does it feel to be married?

Well! I couldn't have been happier! Everything went off very well and we are so blessed to have got so much love and wishes from all those who are close to us. Rubina and I have been together since so long and she understands me completely. I am blessed to have her as my wife and I can't wait to start this journey with her.

How were the pre-wedding functions as well as the wedding?

The Dilaiks totally impressed us with the welcome we received at their house. The engagement, that took place on Wednesday was so much fun. All our friends; Tina, Hussain, Sharad, Maggie, Keerti, Rahul, Faisal, Gazala Surveen, Akshay and Neha performed a musical for us. Then, I got the best gift ever from Rubina – it was a that she wrote herself and had visuals of our journey together till now. I could not have asked for anything more.

How did you feel getting married in the hills?

I love hills and the weather. It was pleasant with a slight welcome drizzle. And Woodville place is a beautiful place with so much history and character to it. I am so happy that we decided to have the wedding there.

What about gifts?

Rubina's mom got me an outdoor watch, which I wanted to buy for so long. Rubina's song, of course, was the perfect gift. My mother gave Rubina our traditional Jewellery which she had inherited so it has a history and legacy to it.

How many days did you take off?

I took off for 10 days.

What are the honeymoon plans?

We have to get back to our shoots at the earliest so honeymoon will happen later.

