Abhinay Deo: Doosra is very special to me

The poster of sports drama "Doosra" is out and its director Abhinay Deo says it's a film that is very special to him.

July 13, 2002, is a date when the then cricket Captain Sourav Ganguly and his young team celebrated India's win in the NatWest Series. Showcasing the influence of the cricket captain on the young minds of the country is Abhinay in his upcoming sports drama titled "Doosra".

"A film that is very special to me. 'Doosra' - the story of India's iconic 2002 victory as seen through the eyes of a young girl. Story and screenplay by my friend Agnello Dias. Executive producers Masha and Rohan Sajdeh," Abhinay tweeted on Thursday.

The first poster of the film gives a sneak peek into the multi-layered story told through the eyes of a young girl who chooses a different route for freedom.

It is a socio-sports drama that marks courage and freedom of expression through one incident that gave Indians the feeling of liberation. Set in the 90s and the early 2000s, the story brings together two vastly different narratives to stand up and stand out, driven by Ganguly's iconic T-shirt removal at the stadium.

"Sourav Ganguly marked the end of an era, the end of submission. His one move at the NatWest final was so powerful and brought such a huge paradigm shift in our thinking. This film captures this through the life of a girl living in a patriarchal family suppressed by society and societal obligations," Abhinay said in a statement.

"The poster of the film is only the first look. There are several more layers that audiences will understand once they watch the trailer," he added.

Actors Plabita Borthakur and Ankur Vikal play the principal characters in "Doosra".

