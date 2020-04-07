Abhishek Agrawal spotted training with famous Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan at Bodyscupltor gym Juhu, Mumbai

Abhishek Agrawal, a young fitness and fashion model, was recently spotted with one of the fastest-growing stars of the industry, Varun Dhawan at body sculpture gym Juhu.

In a picture sighted by us, Abhishek and Varun appear to be having a good time while indulging in a workout session at the gym.

It‘s evident from his workout videos on social media that Abhishek shares the same kind of enthusiasm for fitness as Varun does. He’s known for his fitness tips and mostly followed by youngsters as they look up to him.

Prashant Sawant, a celebrity fitness trainer, usually trains both of them together. Abhishek believes in a healthy diet and says it’s more important than the workout itself. He also plans to continue working in the fitness industry and motivate others to stay fit and enjoy the process.

According to our sources, Abhishek also has an online platform where he confidently transforms others and has set an example for all.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates