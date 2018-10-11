Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on-screen reunion with Gulab Jamun delayed

bollywood

Gulab Jamun takes the first hit after Phantom Films' dissolution amidst sexual harassment allegations against Vikas Bahl

Abhishek Bachchan with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

In August, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had confirmed to mid-day that an on-screen reunion with husband Abhishek Bachchan was on the cards with Sarvesh Mewara's Gulab Jamun. However, the slice-of-life film now stares at an uncertain future after Phantom Films — the production house founded by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl — announced its dissolution over the weekend amidst sexual harassment allegations against Bahl. mid-day has learnt that the much-awaited film, which was to go on floors next month, has now been put on hold indefinitely.

A source reveals, "The pre-production work on the film had started and Sarvesh was scouting for locations. The announcement of Phantom Films' dissolution took everyone by surprise, and has left the Gulab Jamun team in the lurch. Sarvesh has already been advised to approach other production houses."



The founders of Phantom Films

Phantom Films' slate also included Ranveer Singh's 83 and Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar starrer Womaniya. While 83 co-producer Vishnu Induri earlier confirmed to mid-day that the movie is on track with Reliance Entertainment backing it, reports suggest that Kashyap has begun groundwork on Womaniya.

