Search

Abhishek Bachchan on Breathe 2: Would have performed role based on conjecture

Updated: Jul 07, 2020, 08:26 IST | Sonia Lulla | Mumbai

Parent to eight-year-old Aaradhya, Abhishek Bachchan on playing a father in Breathe 2, and the importance of character-building for the web.

The actor in a still from Breathe 2
The actor in a still from Breathe 2

"One of the most significant aspects of long-form narration — as in the case of a web show — is the amount of time that must be devoted to character-building," says Abhishek Bachchan. For his role of a psychiatrist dealing with the kidnapping of his daughter in Breathe 2, Bachchan had ample discussion, debates too, with director Mayank Sharma. "Since we were not confined to a time window, we focused [on building] characteristics for Avinash, and [deciphering] how he would react in a situation.

There are character traits that could be used later [in the show]. For instance, in one scene, Nitya [name of his wife's character] and Avinash see their daughter after a long time on an iPad that they receive. While Nitya's reaction is maternal, Avinash doesn't react. There was thought put into why he wouldn't be dramatic. He is a weighted person. As a psychiatrist, he is accustomed to dealing with bad news, and it takes a lot to faze him," Bachchan tells mid-day of the show that releases on Amazon Prime Video on July 10.

Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan

The second part of the series, that also features Amit Sadh, has him father a young daughter who meets an ill fate. Bachchan agrees that being a parent to Aaradhya, eight, had him draw from experiences while enacting the role. "Ten years ago, I would have performed this part based on conjecture. Now, as a dad, [I] could understand the bond and the depth of a child's emotions," he signs off.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK