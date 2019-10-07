MENU

Abhishek Bachchan returns to Delhi for The Big Bull, this time at the Qutub Minar

Updated: Oct 07, 2019, 14:02 IST | IANS

"Getting to visit Qutub Minar as a child was a highlight whenever we visited Delhi. Even after all these years it's still as beautiful and brilliantly maintained. #AmazingIndia #IncredibleIndia," he captioned the image

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is currently in Delhi, and he is shooting for his next film at the iconic monument Qutub Minar here. Abhishek on Monday uploaded a few posts on Instagram, sharing the photographs of the Qutub Minar.

"Getting to visit Qutub Minar as a child was a highlight whenever we visited Delhi. Even after all these years it's still as beautiful and brilliantly maintained. #AmazingIndia #IncredibleIndia," he captioned the image.

Srinivas Reddy, who is the head coach of Abhishek's Jaipur Pink Panthers team, thanked the "Paa" actor for inviting him on the film's set. Reddy commented: "Thanks for inviting us for your upcoming movie shooting spot sir. Great feeling."

Abhishek is reportedly shooting for "The Big Bull" in the city. His previous films like "Delhi-6" and "Jhoom Barabar Jhoom" were also shot in Delhi.

