Abhishek Kapoor shares Vaani Kapoor's first look in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

On Monday, director Abhishek Kapoor provided a first glimpse of Vaani Kapoor's character in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Describing her as 'lovely', he wrote that she is the one who has "courage, sensitivity and fragility" to play Maanvi in the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek kapoor (@gattukapoor)

The unit has been shooting in Chandigarh since last month. Ayushmann Khurrana plays a cross-functional athlete in the love saga.

Speaking about the movie, Ayushmann Khurrana, along with the rest of the film's unit, checked into a hotel, despite Chandigarh being his homwtown. "We are all staying there till the end of the shoot. Whenever I go to meet my family now, we are maintaining social distance and also wearing masks. It feels odd but it is an important security step," Ayushmann said.

He added, "I'm also getting tested at regular intervals through the shoot. Staying at a hotel helps protect my family as well as the crew members, because we have all tried to create a bio-bubble. Once the shoot is complete, I will catch up on lost time with my family."

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor's Next Titled Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news