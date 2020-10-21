Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor's next titled Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

The much-hyped Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor starrer has a name. On Wednesday, it was confirmed that the film directed by Abhishek Kapoor is titled Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann expressed joy at starting shooting for the film in his hometown, Chandigarh.

"Next stop: My hometown Chandigarh for the first time.Excited to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor's delightful progressive love story #ChandigarhKareAashiqui," he wrote.

Along with it, he posted a picture of himself posing along with Abhishek and Vaani.

Vaani, too, shared the same image on her Instagram account.

"It's time to fall in love! Thrilled to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor's delightful progressive love story #ChandigarhKareAashiqui," she captioned the post.

