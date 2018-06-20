Abhishek Sharma: Dhoni not a reference for Dulquer Salmaan's role in The Zoya Factor

Ready to kick off The Zoya Factor in August, director Abhishek Sharma says, unlike in the book, South star's part won't be modelled on former skipper

MS Dhoni and Dulquer Salmaan

Given the legal battle that preceded its release, the unlikely success of Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran would have warranted a vacation for director Abhishek Sharma. But he is already neck-deep in work on his next — The Zoya Factor — based on Anuja Chauhan's bestselling novel by the same name. Featuring Dulquer Salman and Sonam K Ahuja, the film, Sharma informs, will go on floors in Mumbai by August end.

"I don't want to be known for a single genre, and this film takes me to a space I have not tried before. It's an amazing book. We locked the final script after nine drafts," says Sharma, who is happy to have "perfectionist" Chauhan at the helm of dialogue writing for the romance-comedy. When the book — that revolves around an advertising executive, Zoya Solanki, who tags along with the Indian cricket team to the World Cup because she is believed to be their lucky charm — was published in 2008, it was assumed that the male protagonist, Nikhil Khoda, was modelled on then-captain MS Dhoni.



Abhishek Sharma

However, Sharma insists Salmaan will add his own interpretation to the character of the Indian team skipper. "It's a fresh character. Once we start workshops next month, it's up to Dulquer how he approaches the part. Dhoni is an easy reference, but the Indian skipper has changed since 2008. So there's no reference; Dulquer will bring his own interpretation to the table."

Marking the first collaboration between Kapoor and the South star, the film's forte will be the chemistry between the leads. "Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer will make a fantastic pair. They are so unique and affable. Plus, the screenplay lends itself to a crackling equation between the protagonists, Nikhil and Zoya. The final touches will be attained in the rehearsals."

