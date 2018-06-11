Maheep Kapoor shares childhood photos of nieces Janhvi and Sonam

Aunt Maheep Kapoor shared some adorable photos of nieces Janhvi and Sonam on the latter's birthday

Janhvi Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/maheepkapoor

On the occasion of Sonam Kapoor's 33rd birthday on June 9, her aunt Maheep Kapoor shared a childhood photo of the Veere Di Wedding actress. The photo is from a family function.

Sonam Kapoor is seen in wearing a silk red lehenga, bangles in true Punjabi style, while on the other hand, we spotted a little munchkin in the frame. She is none other than Janhvi Kapoor, who is gearing up for her debut film Dhadak's trailer launch on Monday, 11 June. Janhvi is seen in a cute orange outfit.

Sonam Kapoor just delivered a hit with Veere Di Wedding and celebrated its success along with her birthday in London house. She was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor for the film's celebration.

The Neerja actress will next be seen in Sanju along with Ranbir Kapoor. The actress plays a pivotal role in the Sanjay Dutt biopic. She also has another film in the pipeline with dad Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao titled, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Janhvi's debut film is an adaptation of Marathi blockbuster film, Sairat. She will be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter in the movie. The film is slated to release on July 20, 2018.

View Photos: Did you know Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep featured in 90s popular song Nigodi Kaisi Jawani?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates