Abrogation of Article 370 not political issue, but national, says VP

He was interacting with his audience at a meet-and-greet programme in Vijayawada

Venkaiah Naidu in a file picture from AFP

Making a statement on the abrogation of Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Tuesday, was not a political issue but a national one.

Interacting with eminent citizens in Vijayawada at a meet-and-greet programme, he justified the Centre’s decision as the resolution of the law was the "need of the hour." "It was long overdue. Abrogation of Article 370 is good for the country, though there could be some temporary issues… It is not a political issue but a national issue..," the Vice President said.

Naidu recalled his moments of anxiety when the Bill was introduced (in Rajya Sabha), saying that, "I burnt the midnight oil over the rules and only wished there is a debate, discussion, and decorum in the House." The Vice-President quoted Jawaharlal Nehru's speech of November 1963, noting that Article 370 was only "temporary and transitory".

While 110 laws made by Parliament were applicable across the country, only Jammu and Kashmir was exempt, with even reservations not being implemented, he pointed out in a PTI report.

"Some parties realized the injustice and supported abrogation of the Article," he added. Though only four hours were allotted for discussion on Article 370, the House reportedly deliberated on it for over six and a half hours with every member getting an opportunity to speak. "The Rajya Sabha adopted the Bill with a two-third majority while the Lok Sabha passed it with 4\5th majority,” he pointed out with an elated expression.

With inputs from PTI

