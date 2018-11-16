ABVP asks DUSU president to resign, suspends him from union

national

NSUI says decision has been taken under pressure ahead of the high court hearing in the matter

Students shout slogans during a protest march outside DU against the ABVP students' wing of BJP in New Delhi on Feb 28, 2017. File pic/AFP

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has asked Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) President Ankiv Baisoya to resign from his post and also suspended him from the students' body till an inquiry into the allegations that he furnished a fake degree is completed, drawing criticism from the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) that the decision was taken under pressure ahead of the high court hearing.

The ABVP said it has asked Baisoya to step down as DUSU president and also relived him of all responsibilities in ABVP till the varsity completes the verification process. The ABVP said the decision was taken to maintain the "genuineness" of the DUSU. But the NSUI said this was clearly a decision taken under pressure ahead of the high court hearing on November 20.

"This is an attempt to save whatever little face the ABVP can. They waited for two months in an attempt to keep the DUSU presidentship with the ABVP instead of asking him to step down when the matter came to light. The ABVP also didn't set up any inquiry committee. So, this decision at this belated hour is clearly cynical and cowardly," the NSUI said.

The Delhi HC on Monday gave DU time till November 20 to verify the authenticity of Baisoya's bachelor's degree from a university in Tamil Nadu. The two-month period within which a re-election could be held ended on November 13. Baisoya was elected DUSU president in September.

The NSUI and AISA have accused the DU administration of deliberately delaying a probe of the alleged fake degree. The HC is hearing the case on a plea of NSUI student leader Sunny Chillar, who has sought from the court that Baisoya's election be set aside after news reports said the registrar of Thiruvalluvar University had "unambiguously and unequivocally" declared Baisoya's certificate "fake and forged".

