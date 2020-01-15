Accused says witnesses not reliable; Delhi court seeks CBI's response

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday sought CBI's reply on a plea filed by Brajesh Thakur, prime accused in the alleged sexual and physical assault on several girls in a Muzaffarpur shelter, claiming that testimonies of witnesses in the case were not reliable.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha, who deferred for the third time pronouncement of judgment in the case till January 20, directed the CBI to file its reply within two days. The plea said the CBI had on January 8 submitted a status report in the Supreme Court wherein it said that the some of the girls of the shelter home, who were thought to be allegedly murdered, were alive.

Thakur's petition, filed through advocate P K Dubey, claimed that the prosecution witnesses in the shelter sexual assault case were not trustworthy as the investigation into the allegations of murder were based on their statements. These facts were relevant and essential for a fair trial, it said.

"It is pertinent to mention that the investigation into the allegations of murder were based on the statements made by the prosecutrixes (rape survivors) who are prosecution witnesses in the case. They had levelled false allegations against the accused before the court including inter-alia allegations pertaining to murder," it said. The plea, also filed through advocate Dheeraj Kumar, further alleged that the case setup by the prosecution witnesses was "false, fabricated and concocted".

20 Jan

Day till which judgment in the case has been deferred

