Ace of Space 2: Baseer Ali creates havoc in the house; nominations out

Updated: Aug 28, 2019, 08:50 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Baseer Ali and Vikas Gupta are at loggerheads in the Ace of Space 2 house

Vikas Gupta and Baseer Ali. Picture Courtesy: Mtv India Twiter

The second day in mastermind Vikas Gupta's house was full of drama and had a perfect mixture of a masala potboiler. The last episode of MTV's Ace of Space 2 saw Roadies fame Baseer Ali taking the limelight. The reality show kick-started with a bang! Three days into this epic journey and the viewers witnessed the dynamics changing and new equations being formed. But, all with the right mix of drama, fights, and emotions.

In a series of retorts and arguments, Baseer and OHM were seen leaving the room and getting into the activity area, as ordered by host Vikas Gupta. What's next in store is yet to be known. But, it doesn't end here. Deepak Thakur also speaks about Baseer's aggressive behaviour.

After all this Vikas introduces the first task to the houseguests called – Hold your space. The Haves and the Have Nots are divided into 2 teams. Each team comprises six members to perform the task. The houseguests have to stand on the triangular-shaped object and the opposite team has to find ways to distract them. Whichever team manages to stand for longer time wins the task and also the winning team gets a chance to save themselves from the nominations. 

There was a difference of opinion on the haves and have-nots made. The contestants began planning and plotting to turn their fortunes in the show. Baseer Ali lost his cool and grabbed the attention of the housemates. Deepak Thakur was seen having his own way of creating conversations and strategically playing his own cards. Akshay Kakkar, who rose to fame through Tik Tok, confessed how he has always been criticized and looked down upon for his effeminate behaviour. Amidst all this, there were other contestants seen bonding and finding their own comfort zones in the house.

The show's host, Vikas Gupta will be announcing the nominations for this week. He is also preparing the contestants for the first 'vidaai' (exit) from the Ace of Space house. As the politics unfold, it will be interesting to see where do the loyalties lie and who nominates whom in the Mastermind's house in the first week.

