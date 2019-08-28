Ace of Space 2 to see mid-week evictions in the first week?

television

The contestants of Ace of Space 2 were shocked to hear that eliminations were happening in the first week itself. This news was announced by the show's host, Vikas Gupta.

Salman Zaidi and Krissanne Barretto from the house. Picture sourced from the PR

The first week in MTV Ace of Space's second season had a lot of madness, which gave the audience a high dose of drama. What has come as a surprise for the audience are the mid-week evictions in the first week itself. The show's host, Vikas Gupta, is tagged as the house's Mastermind and the twisted elements thrown by him at the contestants are leaving them surprised.

There was an addition to all of this. The second task - Hold Your Space - took a dramatic turn with Baseer Ali and OHM taking revenge from the Kings, who belong to team 'the Haves!' With the two boys already creating a stir in the house this week, it will be interesting to see how the Mastermind will react to it. Will Baseer Ali and OHM be eliminated mid-week from the Ace of Space house? Or will the audience be surprised with yet another twist?

Guests Chetna Pande and Rohan Mehra, who were invited to the Ace of Space house were seen exiting the house after their short stint. The show airs on MTV every day at 6 pm.

Talking about the interiors of the Ace of Space house, season 1 had a unique and lavish set-up, and season 2 has an interesting design, specifically made for the Haves and the Have-nots. The Haves have all the luxuries, the Have-nots are deprived of it. The structure of the house has specifically been made according to the new theme. With the new house divided into two factions, the viewers are looking forward to how the contestants are surviving in these new spaces, shrinking walls and basic necessities.

