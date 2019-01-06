Ace Of Space winner Divya Agarwal's schedule is choc-a-bloc with projects

television

Ace Of Space winner Divya Agarwal is all busy with multiple projects in her kitty

Divya Agarwal

After winning the reality show, Ace Of Space, Divya Agarwal's schedule is choc-a-bloc with projects. Apart from a Gujarati film, she also has a Bollywood project, which is inspired by the Hollywood flick, Hangover, and a web series opposite Varun Sood on ALTBalaji, in the pipeline. The actor will also be seen in MTV Roadies Real Heroes Season 16.

Divya Agarwal, after winning the reality show MTV Ace of Space, said that she is not interested in taking up another reality show unless it's dance-based.

"My journey started 10 years back as a dance teacher and it's an amazing feeling to be the winner of one of the most amazing reality shows in India," Divya told IANS after her victory.

Talking about her "struggling days", she said: "I didn't have money for food. I had to live in certain situations where I never wanted to live in a house so, all of those experiences... I think have made me so strong."

Thanks to the show, she feels that has won a lot of friends and also "realised the importance of losing people".



Danish Zehen, who had earlier participated in "MTV Ace of Space", passed away in a car accident on December 20.

"After Danish, I thought that I could never hate or dislike anyone to a level where ...if a person goes away... so far away that we can't reach... that thing scares me. I am glad that Danish taught me this and I am glad that a partner like Varun has come into my life, and will stay with me for the rest of my life," she said.

What's next?

"Definitely not reality shows, but something in the fiction space. I want something youthful, chirpy or maybe something challenging which will show a different side of Divya," she said.

