Ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani's mother, Prabha Ratnani, passes away

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani's mother, Prabha Ratnani, breathed her last on November 28 after a prolonged illness. Needless to say, he was immensely close to his mom and was posting pictures on his Instagram with his entire family and prayed for her quick recovery.

A few days ago, he posted a picture on his Instagram account with his mother and her grandchildren and wrote- Heal Soon, We all love you so much, mom. Praying for a quick recovery. The post is likely to leave a lump on your throat.

Have a look at the post right here:

In another post, we could also see his wife along with their kids where his mother could also be seen flashing a smile. He wrote this time- Love you mom, praying for your health, followed by a heart, check it out:

But unfortunately, Prabha Ratnani breathed her last on November 28. The ace photographer took to his Instagram account and posed a very emotional post and wrote- Rest In Peace, Mom. Have a look:

Celebrities offered their condolences on the said post. Ayesha Shroff wrote- Sending love and prayers. Rahul Dev wrote- Extremely sorry to hear about your loss Dabboo. Extending my love and prayers. Arjun Rampal wrote- RIP Aunty. Bipasha Basu stated- So sorry for this huge loss. Strength to you and your family.

It's truly an irreparable loss for the entire family, May her soul Rest In Peace.

