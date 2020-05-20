Ace television writer and content director Shobhit Sinha donates a whopping amount to fight coronavirus

In the current situation where the entire Nation is under lockdown to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, a lot of people have lost their source of income. While many have donated to the PM- CARES fund to help the needy families, some have chosen to help in other capacities in their fight against coronavirus.

Shobhit Sinha, who is best known as a writer for various comedy shows has come forward to do a noble deed and help people who are affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The ace writer and content director donated a whopping amount of 6 lakh to the poor families who are struggling their way to arrange meals and basic necessities owing to the crisis. In order to make sure that the money reaches directly to these families, Shobhit chose to personally donate instead of opting for any fundraiser service.

Shobhit is a man with multiple talents who started his career as a writer and has come a long way with his sheer hard work as a writer to a content director and a co-producer. Shobhit Sinha is not only one of the young lead writers and content directors of the comedy industry but is also the youngest co-producer of the TV industry in the comedy sector.

Over the years, Shobhit has worked on some prominent shows like Comedy Nights Bachao, Bigg Boss special episodes, Comedy Dangal, Entertainment Ki Raat among other shows. Shobhit has also worked on animated shows like Honey Bunny Ka Jholmal and Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chasma animated version for Sony Yay. As a content director, he has also done shows like Dr Pran Lele and Apna News Aayega.

