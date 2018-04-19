Acid attack injures three girls in Pakistan

The girls were waiting at a bus stop when bike-borne assailants approached them and threw acid, Geo TV reported. The girls have been taken to the hospital

Gujrat: Three motorcycle-borne men threw acid on two sisters and their friend in Gujrat city's of Dang district in Punjab province of Pakistan.

The girls were waiting at a bus stop when bike-borne assailants approached them and threw acid, Geo TV reported. The girls have been taken to the hospital. One of the three suspects is in police custody while the search is underway for the other two, according to the report.

Taking notice of the incident, Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif demanded a report from district police officer.

On a related note, 143 women were attacked with acid or were set on fire in Pakistan last year, according to a report released by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) earlier this week.

