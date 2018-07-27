Act according to law without waiting for orders: Kiran Bedi to young police officers

The conference was organised by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) in collaboration with Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Ficci)

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Friday urged the young Superintendents of Police (SP) to act according to law without waiting for orders from their superiors.

"Young police officers should be always remain true to the spirit of serving the police force since it concerns the safety of life, liberty and well-being of every citizen. Always act according to the letter and spirit of law without waiting for orders from their superiors," Bedi said in her valedictory address to the second Conference of Young SPs.

The conference was organised by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) in collaboration with Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Ficci).

Bedi, a former Indian Police Service officer, said that the SPs shoulder a great responsibility as they are the leaders on the ground while senior officers play supervisory role.

"Urged the young Superintendents of Police to 'break free' of anxiety of the next posting. Instead give their best to any position they get. Enjoy the work by upholding of law. Have a day plan. Visit the field daily, interact with the staff and take a regular feedback. Keep learning," she said later in a tweet.

Bedi was all praise for the BPR&D for bringing together young police officers and technologically advanced companies dealing in security equipment besides the experts in this field.

Recalling her days with BPR&D as its chief, she expressed her satisfaction over its subsequent growth.

"This should be made mandatory for every SP instead of limiting it to only 100 of them," she said about the two-day conference of young SPs.

She further suggested that BPR&D should start one-time training for the benefit of the entire police force on relevant subjects by use of appropriate technology.

Director-General of BPR&D, A. P. Maheshwari hailed Bedi as a symbol of women's empowerment besides being a Magsaysay Award winner and an extraordinary police officer.

"An institution like the BPR&D should be set up at the State-level to meet the growing needs of the State Police Forces and train the police personnel as per the local needs and conditions," he said.

The first Young SPs Conference was held in 2017 and this was the second such event. The conference was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday.

