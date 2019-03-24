Acting just happened: Divya Drishti actress Sana Sayyad

television

Actress Sana Sayyad, currently seen in the show Divya Drishti, says acting just happened to her but now she loves it

Sana Sayyad. Pic/Instagram account

"I never knew what I exactly wanted to do when I was growing up. I always had a 'go with the flow' attitude. One of my colleagues suggested that I should try acting because I had the face for it and then I gave auditions," Sana said in a statement.

"Acting just happened to me and now, I absolutely love it. There was no looking back. Now acting has become my life and I totally enjoy what I do. I actually wait to come on the sets and work as I don't treat it as work," added the former marketing professional.

