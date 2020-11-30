Activist alleges firm conducting 'illegal' paramotoring on salt pan

A salt pan land in Vasai is being used by a Virar-based man to conduct adventure sports activities allegedly without any government permissions. While the operator claims he has permission from the local police and district collector, the authorities concerned are not even aware of such activities being conducted, even though the police chowkie is just a few metres from the spot. However, activists are of the opinion that such joyrides could damage the ecosystem of the area and also it is illegal to use government land without paying for it. The commercial activity — paramotoring — takes place twice a day in the salt pan area but neither the local police nor the tehsildar has taken any step to curb it. The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has categorically underlined that 'powered paragliding/paramotoring activities are controlled by the district administration and state government. The DGCA does not have any control over them. However, these activities are required to be coordinated with the nearest Air Traffic Control units belonging to the Airports Authority of India/Indian Air Force.

'I have permissions'

When mid-day contacted chief instructor Samson D'Silva to know whether his office Space Apple had permission to conduct paramotoring, he said, "I have been conducting these adventure sports activities for a very long time and have permission from the police and district collector. Also, I have taken permission from the AAI's office in Juhu." However, DCP Sanjaykumar Patil said, "I have checked the records, and Space Apple has not sought any permission from the police. We will call and ask him about what permissions he has." Tehsildar Ujjwala Bhagat said, "It is a salt pan area and we have not given permission to anyone to use that land for commercial purposes." When mid-day asked D'silva as to when he got the permissions, he refused to divulge the details and hurriedly wrapped up his paramotoring activities.



Paramotoring is conducted in the Vasai salt pan area twice a day

'Permission must'

Paragliding Association of India president Raghav Sundar said, "The operator needs police permission as without that he cannot conduct commercial activities. The location also needs to be strategically decided to avoid any untoward incident."

D'Silva said, "We take fees in cash or through the BHIM application. For a 10-minute joyride, I charge '2,500. The person's weight should not be more than 80 kg and less than 25 kg." He added that it was a two-seater paramotor operated by a pilot.

Social activist Sameer Vartak said, "How can one conduct commercial activities in salt pan area and neither the police nor tehsildar have taken action against him? He is minting money in the name of paramotoring?"

He further said, "Who will be responsible if any accident takes place? Such activities are also dangerous for the migratory birds that visit the area as the strings used for paramotoring could damage their wings."

President of Samadhan Foundation, Fazle Haque B Qureshi said, "In January we held a religious gathering at the salt pan area only after taking permission from the tehsildar's office. We had paid nearly '7,500 for organising the event. How can this operator be allowed to use government land without permission and no action has been taken till date?" Space Apple has been luring people through attractive advertisements on social media. They have also been using the salt pan area to train people for paragliding and paramotoring. D'silva said that the charge for paramotor training was '1 lakh and one could learn within a week.

