Activists slap three complaints on MMRC over Aarey work

Aarey Milk Colony's green activists won't let the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) sneakily violate National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders. Over the weekend and on Monday, conservationists associated with Save Aarey filed three police complaints against MMRC for carrying out construction on the Metro site, an act which clearly goes against NGT's order to maintain status quo in the space.

Amrita Bhattacharjee, who is associated with the Aarey Conservation Group (ACG) said, "Even as the matter related to Aarey Milk Colony and the Metro III car depot is being heard before NGT's Pune bench, the honourable NGT has asked for maintaining status quo, which means that no construction activity should be done. But MMRC is carrying out work on the car depot plot and an adjoining plot, which is a clear-cut violation of NGT orders. From the last three days, nature lovers have filed at least three complaints with the Aarey police station regarding the same but the work is still in progress."



The activists filed the complaints on Friday, Saturday and Monday. Bhattacharjee also said that cops had visited the spot on Monday, after the third complaint was filed. The same day, activists also took photographs of the ongoing work at the Metro site and the adjoining plot, which will be produced by the petitioners, ACG and NGO Vanashakti, before the NGT. When mid-day contacted MMRC for comment, all an official said was, "No activity is being done in violation of the NGT order."

Speaking to mid-day, Vidhyalaxmi V. Hiremath, senior inspector of Aarey colony police station confirmed the complaints and said, "Our team has already recorded the statement of the complainants, visited the site and done panchanama. MMRC officials are saying they have not violated any law and tomorrow [Tuesday] they have been called to the police station to record their statement. Our investigations are in progress and after discussing with our legal team, we will decide on the further steps."

