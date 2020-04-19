Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan arrested for controversial FB Live

Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested former Bigg Boss contestant, actor Ajaz Khan for indecent and objectionable religious remarks. Khan reportedly used controversial language during a Facebook Live video. A case was registered against him at Khar police station.

Khan went live from his Facebook account at 12.30 pm on Wednesday and made remarks about how the Muslim community has faced a backlash and is "being held responsible for everything." He then claimed that a political party was behind the controversy and added that communal tones were being added to the current scenario to deflect public attention from the Coronavirus pandemic.

The nine-minute live got a lot of eyeballs and calls of his arrest were made on social media. Mumbai Police said a case was registered against him due to the use of controversial language.

Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Prannoy Ashok said, "An offence has been registered at Khar Police Station under sections 153A (promoting disharmony, enmity or feelings of hatred between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.), 121 (waging or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India), 117 (abetting commission of offence by the public), and other sections of the IPC against Ajaz Khan. He has been arrested and will be produced in court on Sunday."

