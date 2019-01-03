Actor Dinesh Mehta a big Hugh Jackman fan

television

Dinesh Mehta is known for his roles in TV shows like Chandragupta Maurya and Diya Aur Baati Hum

Dinesh Mehta

TV actor Dinesh Mehta says he is a big fan of Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman and he would love to portray his popular character of Wolverine on small screen. "I would love to play a mutant who posseses animal-keen senses, enhanced physical capabilities, powerful regenerative ability known as a healing factor, and three retractable claws in each hand.

"Wolverine is a dream role for me as I'm a fan of Hug Jackman. Creating such role on Indian TV would be a great opportunity for me," Dinesh said in a statement. Dinesh is known for his roles in TV shows like "Chandragupta Maurya" and "Diya Aur Baati Hum".

