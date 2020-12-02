Actor, Director Parth Shukla taking the next step towards success

Success is a relevant term. People set their benchmark and, when they reach, they call themselves successful. In the world of glamour and entertainment, however, one needs to work hard for years before they can call themselves well-established. To Parth Shukla, success means winning the love of fans and followers. The main purpose of his journey is to let the world know that Bollywood welcomes anyone with open arms as long as they have strong will power and determination.

The actor has featured in different music videos and proven that there is no alternative to hard work and determination.

Parth Shukla, the actor, and director from Ahmedabad, Gujarat always wanted to make a name for himself in the entertainment industry. He started his career by creating digital content. Short videos and scripts were some of his work that won the love of different fans. After several modeling projects, Parth got a big break in 2016 when directing " Thank God ", a short film. However, he grabbed the attention of media and celebrities in 2017. A short film was released called " Fattu ". The direction was flawless and soon several newspapers started interviewing the debutant director. The short film spoke about women empowerment and, fans applauded him for this amazing piece of work.

Later the director started producing music videos as well as directing them. The journey has also had a fair share of struggle, but this determined young man has always faced all challenges with a smile. The latest release, a Gujarati song, " Prem No Nasho " has brought him under the spotlight and, Bollywood is gradually starting to notice this new and raw talent. Besides, Parth has also recently kick started his own production house titled ‘Creator Syndicate.’

Though it may seem like a long journey from Ahmedabad to Bollywood, Parth is making sure he enjoys it. This dedicated director has come up with many scripts that talk about reverent issues of the 21st century. The main aim is to spread awareness through digital content. This innovative initiative is catching the eye of many well-known producers and directors. Parth Shukla plans to become the voice of many in real as well as reel life.

