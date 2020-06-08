Actor Murli Sharma's mother, Padma Sharma, passes away following a cardiac arrest

Actor Murli Sharma's mother, Padma Sharma, has died following cardiac arrest. She was 76. According to family sources, Sharma breathed her last on Sunday, June 7, at her Mumbai residence.

Murli, a well-known television and film artiste, has played supporting roles in Bollywood movies such as Main Hoon Na, Dhamaal, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Golmaal Returns, Badlapur, and most recently Street Dancer 3D. He is married to actor Ashwini Kalsekar, known for her roles in Jodha Akbar and Badlapur.

