Actor Ruhaan Rajput is all set to win hearts!

Actor, Model, Businessman. The man who dons many hats, and does so quite successfully. Ruhaan Rajput speaks candidly to us about himself, his beliefs and his work

What is your process to prepare for a role as an actor?

Well, I first discuss the character's details and peculiarities with the director/writer and try to understand it from their perspective. Then, I try to take insights from my own experiences of such characters if there are. I also sit for discussions with my co-actors for this. I prefer to be well-prepared before starting to shoot so I make absolutely sure I have grasped the character entirely before we begin shooting.

Which types of films/TV series do you prefer to work in?

I'm here to be a versatile performer. I want to enjoy playing all kinds of interesting characters - glamorous or plain, protagonist or antagonist. All I would look for is that the character should have significant importance in the project and should be a challenging experience for me. I want my audiences to remember the characters I act out for them.

How does a script appeal to you?

I become interested in a script when a pivotal character is offered to me, and if the character is different from the ones I've already played. I would choose a script if the character and the film's storyline has substance and appeals to the masses.

Despite multi-tasking between acting and running a business, you are extremely fit. Please give our readers some health and fitness tips.

The best thing you can do is drink a lot of liquids. You should drink at least 5 litres of water every day. No matter what you eat, your eating habits should be disciplined. It is ideal to eat at intervals of 2 hours, rather than eating a heavy meal at lunch or dinner. And another important thing would be getting 7 hours of sleep daily. All these simple things will keep a person healthy and hearty always.

Please tell us something about your business ventures Einfolge and Gloss Skin and Hair Clinic.

Einfolge Technologies is a Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) firm based in Bangalore, having branches in USA and France. Einfolge provides a variety of services like Patent and IPR, Market and Business research, Clinical Data Management and Legal Data Assessment. Our clients include some of the Fortune 500 companies. Talking about Gloss, it's a state-of-the-art cosmetic clinic that brings you the best of what aesthetic medicine has to offer. Gloss has recently been ranked as one of the top 10 hair clinics.

You have now become a renowned face, yet you aptly manage to remain grounded. How do you do that?

(Laughs) You don't know how many times I've had people assume things about me just by my appearance. I believe that we all are human beings, we all are the same; I'm not any different. I don't know how, but I am not very affected by the changes around me. Even if by God's grace I become a superstar or a business tycoon in the future, I'm going to be the same Ruhaan Rajput as I have always been.

Do you have an idol?

My definition of an idol is a bit of an unconventional one, I'm afraid. For me, an idol is someone who works hard with utmost dedication to provide for his/her family at the end of the day. For me, an idol is someone who never stops trying to surpass himself/herself and strives for betterment. My driver can be my idol, as well as a corporate professional too can be an idol for me.

Please tell our readers an interesting fact about yourself that you haven't yet revealed anywhere.

(Smiles) Well, I love to sleep. If I'm told to go sleep for an entire day, I would be the happiest person there can be. After attending to the many tasks I have at hand, be it regarding my business or acting, I really crave for a good, long, relaxing spell of slumber. Sleep makes me really happy!

What do you like to do when you're not working?

When I get to enjoy some leisure time, I prefer to read. I like reading all kinds of books, so when I am not working at anything, you'd see me poring my head over a book. Apart from that, I also like to write; in fact, I'm in the process of writing a couple of stories. I do these things because I feel they're a workout for my brain. And lastly, if I'm not doing either of the two, I'd like to play an occasional game on my phone.

Any memorable quote/advice you stand by?

I had read this quote by Mr. Bill Gates – 'If you are born poor it's not your mistake, but if you die poor it's your mistake.' I don't count having money as a sign of being rich; I believe that everyone should try their best to live a healthy, happy life. Of course, becoming wealthy and successful is important but not by comparing ours to others. Everyone should strive to be rich in their own best capacities.

What does the year 2019 have in store for you?

2019 is a busy year for me. I have just had my film 'Prarabdh' released, and another film 'Ishq Mera Ruhani' would be coming out in 3 months. I'm also working in two big banner films with renowned Bollywood directors. One of those is about Tajamul Islam – the 8-year-old world kickboxing champion. Another is based on the life and story of the rape survivor who fought all odds - Sakshi Vidyarthi. Meanwhile, my movie 'Ginti Shuru' is also in progress. I'm also doing a music video with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. Further, I'm also starring in a Netflix feature 'Silent Screams'.

What is your mantra in life?

Just this - Work for yourself, your family, and your society.

