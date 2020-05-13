Actress Asha Negi opens up on breakup rumours with Rithvik Dhanjani, says 'People fall apart'

Rumours have been going around that TV couple Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani have called it quits. The couple, who met on the sets of their TV show Pavitra Rishta, were together for over six years.

Sources close to the development revealed that the couple has indeed broken up. Their close friends have known about it for some time now. Apparently, Asha and Rithvik were living together, and now, the latter has moved out of the house.

Now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Asha Negi has finally opened up about the breakup rumours. She shared, "People fall apart, relationships fall apart. But the main thing in life is that you have love and compassion for the person and that never dies..."

She further added, "I would like to say, that (respect and compassion) will always be there. I don't want to talk so much about my personal life."

Earlier, when Asha Negi was asked about her marriage plans with Dhanjani, the actress had said that they're not thinking of marriage anytime soon. The couple first wanted to be settled professionally.

On the work front, Rithvik Dhanjani was last seen as the host on the dance reality show, Super Dancer: Season 3. Asha Negi was seen in the web series, Baarish, in 2019. The actress also has her debut film, Ludo, in the pipeline.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news