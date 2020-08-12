Actress Mayuri Deshmukh's heartrending note for late husband Ashutosh Bhakre will bring tears to your eyes

Marathi actor Ashutosh Bhakre died by suicide at his Nanded home on July 30 at the age of 32. The actor would have celebrated his 33rd birthday yesterday, August 11. Popular Marathi actress and Bhakre's wife took to Instagram to share a heartrending note for her late husband, wishing him on his birthday.

Mayuri Deshmukh, who's a household name for her TV show Khulta Kali Khulena, shared a picture of a homemade cake and wrote, "Aashuda, I baked 30 odd cakes this lockdown only to bake the best one for your Birthday. You had the first bite of all those 30 cakes but this one... Was it your way of celebrating 30 birthdays in advance? You've left many questions unanswered for your loved ones..."

Take a look at the complete post below:

Mayuri Deshmukh's note for Ashutosh Bhakre is a testament to the love the couple shared. It's sure to move you to tears.

Ashutosh Bhakre had acted in Marathi films like Bhakar and Ichar Tharla Pakka. He was reportedly suffering from depression and had recently shared a video on social media in which he analysed why a person commits suicide.

