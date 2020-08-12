Actress Mayuri Deshmukh's heartrending note for late husband Ashutosh Bhakre will bring tears to your eyes
Khulta Kali Khulena actress Mayuri Deshmukh took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking note for her late husband Ashutosh Bhakre, who died by suicide on July 30.
Marathi actor Ashutosh Bhakre died by suicide at his Nanded home on July 30 at the age of 32. The actor would have celebrated his 33rd birthday yesterday, August 11. Popular Marathi actress and Bhakre's wife took to Instagram to share a heartrending note for her late husband, wishing him on his birthday.
Mayuri Deshmukh, who's a household name for her TV show Khulta Kali Khulena, shared a picture of a homemade cake and wrote, "Aashuda, I baked 30 odd cakes this lockdown only to bake the best one for your Birthday. You had the first bite of all those 30 cakes but this one... Was it your way of celebrating 30 birthdays in advance? You've left many questions unanswered for your loved ones..."
Take a look at the complete post below:
View this post on Instagram
Aashuda, I baked 30 odd cakes this lockdown only to bake the best one for your Birthday. You had the first bite of all those 30 cakes but this one..Was it your way of celebrating 30 birthdays in advance? You've left many questions unanswered for your loved ones... We know your act wasnt cowardice, it came from helplessness that came with your long hard battle with Depression.. à¤ªà¤£ à¤à¥à¤£à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤³ à¤®à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤¤à¥, we were finally so close to beating it and you were doing such a stupendous job.. Just a little more of everything was needed.... Everyday, every second we feel just a little more patience, a little more courage and there was a long healthy happy life waiting for you..... for US.... Should I be mad at you for leaving me halfway or grateful for the time you were mine?? How does it matter? How does anything matter now?? We are incessantly praying that your soul has a peaceful journey forward and that the Angels guide you right...Listen to the Angels now... Dont be your usual stubborn self..... Me, Abhi, Mummy, Papa love you beyond measure and hope we expressed it enough when you were on this plane... You've loved me soooo much despite your pain, I shall continue to reciprocate despite mine! Happy Birthday!!! Yours Truly, #baaykotujhinawasachi
Mayuri Deshmukh's note for Ashutosh Bhakre is a testament to the love the couple shared. It's sure to move you to tears.
Ashutosh Bhakre had acted in Marathi films like Bhakar and Ichar Tharla Pakka. He was reportedly suffering from depression and had recently shared a video on social media in which he analysed why a person commits suicide.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe