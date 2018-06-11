Adah Sharma gets in action mode for Commando 3

Adah Sharma has already begun training for the action thriller, which rolls in July

Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma will reprise her character of Bhavana Reddy in Commando 3. The actor has already begun training for the action thriller, which rolls in July.

She has been hitting the gym and training in combat sports as prep. Vipul Amrutlal Shah's first two instalments of the franchise in 2013 and 2017 starred Vidyut Jammwal. He is also said to be in part three. Adah can't contain her excitement to get into combat mode again.

Adah Sharma will also be next seen in Charlie Chaplin 2 opposite actor-filmmaker Prabhudheva. Apart from dancing a lot in the film, she will also be making her singing debut in it. The Tamil film Charlie Chaplin 2, a sequel to Prabhudheva's Charlie Chaplin which released in 2002. Adah will be making her Tamil film debut with the project.

Talking about the film, Adah Sharma said after shooting a song opposite choreographer-actor-filmmaker, she is inspired to try new dance styles. "After I shot for one of the songs opposite Prabhudheva in 'Charlie Chaplin 2', I'm super inspired to try new styles of dance and well, just dance a lot more! For everyone asking for more dance videos lots lots soon," Adah tweeted.

