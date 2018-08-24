Adah Sharma goes green for the cameras

bollywood

Commando 2 fame Adah Sharma recently went through a makeover, and the actress was unrecognizable as a vegetable vendor for her next project.

Bollywood actress Adah Sharma was spotted in one of the bylanes of Khar at a vegetable vendor's stall. The fashionista was unrecognizable as a vendor, devoid of makeup. It was part of a look test for an international production. Apparently, the actress has bagged a role in Hollywood, and as per the requirement of her character, Adah had to go all de-glam for her next film.

Remember Deepika Padukone's de-glam look test at Dhobi Ghat for Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds? The makers wanted Adah to do something similar at an actual location. The actor says she has left the makers impressed, and is on the verge of signing on the dotted line.

The actress who made her debut with Vikram Bhatt’s 1920, was last seen opposite Vidyut Jammwal in Commando 2 in 2017. Meanwhile, her next, Commando 3 with Vidyut Jammwal, is slated to kick off in London soon.

Check out Ada Sharma's current glamorous look, and this diva is setting the stage on fire!

