Adah Sharma is climbing trees! Find out why

Adah Sharma is prepping for Commando 3, which requires her to enact action sequences alongside co-star Vidyut Jammwal

Adah Sharma

While a lot of actors are into pole dancing, Adah Sharma is into climbing trees as part of her workout regime. She is prepping for Commando 3, which requires her to enact action sequences alongside co-star Vidyut Jammwal. The film's shooting begins in London this week.

Adah will reprise her character of Bhavana Reddy in Commando 3. She will also be next seen in Charlie Chaplin 2 opposite actor-filmmaker Prabhudheva. Apart from dancing a lot in the film, she will also be making her singing debut in it. The Tamil film Charlie Chaplin 2, is a sequel to Prabhudheva's Charlie Chaplin which released in 2002.

Adah will be making her Tamil film debut with the project. Talking about the film, Adah Sharma said after shooting a song opposite choreographer-actor-filmmaker, she is inspired to try new dance styles. "After I shot for one of the songs opposite Prabhudheva in 'Charlie Chaplin 2', I'm super inspired to try new styles of dance and well, just dance a lot more! For everyone asking for more dance videos lots lots soon," Adah tweeted, recently.

She was recently spotted in one of the bylanes of Khar at a vegetable vendor's stall. The fashionista was unrecognizable as a vendor, devoid of makeup. It was part of a look test for an international production. Apparently, the actress has bagged a role in Hollywood, and as per the requirement of her character, Adah had to go all de-glam for her next film.

Remember Deepika Padukone's de-glam look test at Dhobi Ghat for Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds? The makers wanted Adah to do something similar at an actual location. The actor says she has left the makers impressed, and is on the verge of signing on the dotted line.

