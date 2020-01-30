Adah Sharma sizzles in red hot gown

Bollywood actress Adah Sharma looked hot in a stunning red off-shoulder gown. Adah looked stunning in a bright red off-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit.

The actress was last seen in Commando 3, a 2019 action thriller film directed by Aditya Datt. It is the third installment of the popular Commando franchise. The film also features actor Vidyut Jammwal and Angira Dhar, with Gulshan Devaiah portraying the antagonist.

In Commando 3, Vidyut reprised his role as the commando Karan, who goes undercover with encounter specialist Bhavana Reddy for an anti-terrorist mission in London. Adah will next be seen in "Man To Man", where she plays a man.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever